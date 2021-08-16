pedestrian struck

Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Pennsauken, vehicle found in woods

The vehicle was found in a wooded area near where the pedestrian was struck.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian struck in Pennsauken, vehicle found in woods

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck in Pennsauken, New Jersey and authorities are trying to figure out if they found the striking vehicle.

The person was hit around 12:30 a.m. Monday while crossing the 1400 block of Route 73, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no condition has been released.

Police found a vehicle in the woods along Route 73 nearby off Remington Avenue.

No one was inside the vehicle.

It has not been determined if the vehicle was involved in the pedestrian crash.

MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsaukenpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Family pleads for help tracking down hit-and-run driver
Man struck and killed in Maple Shade, NJ
Philly police seek those who assaulted driver after child struck
Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside at gender reveal
TOP STORIES
Thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Suspects dined at West Chester bar prior to jewelry theft, server says
Masks in Montco: Where is required? Where is recommended?
Family of hit-and-run victims has messages for suspect, good Samaritan
Boy found dead in Pennsylvania river after going missing from campsite
AccuWeather: Turning more humid and unsettled
3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda
Show More
Local Haitian community turns to prayer after deadly earthquake
Here's what you need to know about COVID booster shots for all
Fmr. agent from Delco who helped thwart intruder starts K9 nonprofit
Looking for a job? Hiring event at Valley Forge Casino
10th tornado confirmed in July 29 Pennsylvania-NJ storms
More TOP STORIES News