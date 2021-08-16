PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck in Pennsauken, New Jersey and authorities are trying to figure out if they found the striking vehicle.
The person was hit around 12:30 a.m. Monday while crossing the 1400 block of Route 73, police say.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but no condition has been released.
Police found a vehicle in the woods along Route 73 nearby off Remington Avenue.
No one was inside the vehicle.
It has not been determined if the vehicle was involved in the pedestrian crash.
Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Pennsauken, vehicle found in woods
The vehicle was found in a wooded area near where the pedestrian was struck.
