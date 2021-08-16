Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Pennsauken, vehicle found in woods

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck in Pennsauken, New Jersey and authorities are trying to figure out if they found the striking vehicle.The person was hit around 12:30 a.m. Monday while crossing the 1400 block of Route 73, police say.The victim was taken to the hospital, but no condition has been released.Police found a vehicle in the woods along Route 73 nearby off Remington Avenue.No one was inside the vehicle.It has not been determined if the vehicle was involved in the pedestrian crash.