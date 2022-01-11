armed robbery

Robbers threaten Philly 7-Eleven clerks with rifles, steal 2 cash registers: Police

Police say the trio dressed in black threatened clerks with rifles then ran off.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Armed robbers stormed a 7-Eleven in Philadelphia ripping two cash registers right out of the store.

The hold-up happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue in the city's Frankford section.

Police say the trio dressed in black threatened clerks with rifles then ran off, hauling the two registers with them.

No injuries were reported.

Police are checking store surveillance cameras to help in their investigation.

