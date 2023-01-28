Philadelphia Auto Show's Black Tie Tailgate Returns

Before the doors open to the public, the Pennsylvania Convention Center will roll out the red carpet for the annual Black Tie Tailgate party ahead of the auto show. Alyana Gomez has a preview.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The tables are set, the balloons are up and pallets of adult beverages are being loaded into the main floor of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

For the first time in three years, the auto show's Black Tie Tailgate is finally back!

"Once it was taken away, we all realized how much synergy there was between the black tie and the auto show," said Mike Gempp.

Gempp is the auto show director and says they're expecting 3,500 people at tonight's gala that benefits the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's nursing department.

"You're all dressed up you're enjoying yourselves with a great band that plays at the end of the night and I think it's just that entire experience with a moving party of 600,000 square feet that people just love and experience," said Gempp.

Everything you love about the auto show is back: the classics, luxury, exotic and Hollywood favorites. The e- track is back and bigger than before with 9 electric vehicles to test drive. New this year is the ram track.

"Ram track is a 30,000 square foot experience we've actually brought in dirt and mulch and we've built hills and we've built articulation ramps and they work for days over there to get these things just right to really show you and showcase what these ram vehicles can do," said Gempp.

Our driver Jason Bibb took us on an off-roading adventure. After that incredibly bumpy ride, it was time for the drop.

While the track is rugged and dirty, we can assure you your tux and gown will come out this unscathed.