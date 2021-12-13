robbery

'We have jail cells for you': DA Krasner addresses rise robberies, carjackings in Philadelphia

In a recent case, a groom was robbed of his wedding night in Old City.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'We have jail cells for you' DA addresses rise robberies, carjackings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After another violent weekend in Philadelphia, talk around town is less about holiday cheer - and more like seasonal depression.

"The city of Philadelphia is really in terrible shape. It's never been worse," said resident David Neff.

The reaction comes on the heels of a brazen crime that's been dominating headlines.

A groom on a stroll robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch.

"It's like a lawless city right now," Neff added.

Police said it all went down around 11:30 Saturday night as the groom took a break from his wedding reception and walked towards National Mechanics Restaurant in Old City.

According to investigators, two men wearing all black got away into a dark-colored car. Fortunately, the groom was not injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say the groom was getting some fresh air during his wedding reception when he was robbed of his Rolex watch by two armed men.



On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner addressed a notable increase in armed robberies that have been occurring around the city.

Police say eight have been reported in Center City in recent weeks.

"For anybody who has the idea that robbery is an option, I want you to understand that we have some jail cells for you," Krasner said.

Krasner called both carjacking and armed robberies among the most serious crimes his office targets.

"There has been an uptick over the last week and indeed a lot of it has been high-profile and very disturbing to the public. My message is very simple: we take those cases incredibly seriously," Krasner added.

He also addressed concerns the public may have in visiting the city during the holidays.

"It is my hope that people will, in all of our great American cities, feel like the holidays are not over," said Krasner.

At this point, police have not said this robbery and others are connected, but note the similarities are glaring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiarobberyarmed robberycarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Store customer killed during struggle with robbery suspect: Police
2 victims recall encounter with Rolex robbery suspects
Video shows 14-year-old open fire on pizza shop robbery suspect
Arrests made in Hunting Park bodega robberies
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News