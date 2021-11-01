Mother, daughters rescued from vehicle after collision with tractor-trailer in Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and her two daughters had to be pulled from their sedan after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Philadelphia.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Bridge Street at the ramp to I-95 in Bridesburg.Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Bridge Street when a Ford Fusion traveling westbound turned in front of the truck attempting to enter the northbound I-95 on-ramp. Police say this caused the tractor to make contact with the sedan.The female driver of the Ford Fusion and her two daughters were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics.Police say the driver was awaiting x-rays at the hospital.One daughter suffered minor injuries; the other daughter suffered two broken femurs and is in critical condition.The driver of the tractor-trailer complained of pain, police say.The investigation is ongoing.