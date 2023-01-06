Video released of vehicle in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run crash

Family members say Octavia Aaron was about to graduate college and become a physical therapist.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance of the vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash last fall.

It happened on Oct. 1 at 2:02 a.m. as the victim, 21-year-old Octavia Aaron, was attempting to cross Robbins Avenue and Ditman Street in Wissinoming.

Octavia Aaron

Police say Aaron was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Robbins Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

"Why did you keep going?" her aunt, Quenca Aaron, asked during an interview with Action News in October. "You left her in the street as if she was roadkill; so just come forward, do the right thing."

The vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet. The vehicle should have damage to the front bumper, grille and hood area.

"Really sweet, really loving, she just meant a lot to us," said Quenca Aaron. "She was an incredible young lady. It's been gut-wrenching. This is not something that you ever imagine or that you want anyone else to go through."

Anyone with information should contact police at 215-685-3184.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.