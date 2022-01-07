drive by shooting

Man in critical condition after Kensington drive-by shooting, shots fired at suspect's car: Police

Police say someone began shooting at the sedan that was involved in the drive-by shooting.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man in critical condition after Kensington drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two crime scenes after a drive-by shooting in Kensington.

Police say a man was shot twice while walking on G Street near Allegheny Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the silver sedan involved in the drive-by then crashed a few blocks down G Street.

Police say someone then began shooting at that sedan.

It's unknown if anyone inside the car was hit.

Police say everyone involved took off running from the scene.

Investigators tell Action News it turns out that the silver sedan had been stolen during a carjacking earlier this week.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
2 injured in drive-by shooting in North Philly
3 charged in drive-by shooting death of 10-year-old girl
Girl visiting grandmother's house killed in drive-by shooting
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Steady Snow Moving Through The Region
Winter storm brings snow to NJ; state of emergency in effect
Philly region seeing another round of snow, highway speeds reduced
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Check School Closings and Delays
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area due to winter storm
Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze
Show More
Community gathers to remember 12 victims killed in duplex fire
Delaware Valley hold vigils on January 6 anniversary
New cookie shop opens with help from 76ers' Tobias Harris
Ten-Guins! Pens win 10th straight, 6-2 over Flyers
Ron Jaworski breaks down Cowboys finale, playoff preview
More TOP STORIES News