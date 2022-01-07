Man in critical condition after Kensington drive-by shooting, shots fired at suspect's car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two crime scenes after a drive-by shooting in Kensington.Police say a man was shot twice while walking on G Street near Allegheny Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police say the silver sedan involved in the drive-by then crashed a few blocks down G Street.Police say someone then began shooting at that sedan.It's unknown if anyone inside the car was hit.Police say everyone involved took off running from the scene.Investigators tell Action News it turns out that the silver sedan had been stolen during a carjacking earlier this week.