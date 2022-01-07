Deadly Fairmount fire fast tracks 'Operation 6abc Save-A-Life' campaign

The flames ignited inside the row home duplex along and 23rd and Ogden streets just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Eight children and four adults were killed in the blaze.
On Thursday, fire officials said the home had not been constructed to include a fire escape. The home was equipped with smoke alarms but fire officials said they were not in working order.
Because of the tragedy in Fairmount, 'Operation 6abc Save-A-Life' has fast-tracked the delivery of 1,000 free Kidde smoke detectors.
SEE ALSO: Warrant: 5-year-old playing with lighter might have started deadly Fairmount blaze
In partnership with the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, this is 6abc's 30th year of fire safety. And in that time, the program has donated 500,000 smoke detectors, making sure they get into the homes of people who need them.
Not only does Operation 6abc Safe-A-Life provide life-saving devices, but it also provides life-saving information.
Thanks to Kidde and Home Depot, Operation 6abc Save-A-Life has donated thousands of smoke alarms across the Delaware Valley.
"To save lives, that's the most important. To alert the people make sure they have one in the house and to send the guys out there to make sure they check them as they go," said Captain Tony Saltar of the Vineland Fire Department.
This year is no different.
"No family should ever have to choose between buying food for their families or having fire safety," said Sharon Cooksey of Kidde.
In light of the fatal Fairmount fire, this year's campaign's launch date was moved. Kidde is donating one-thousand smoke alarms to people in our community.
SEE ALSO: Smoke detectors: How to get them for your home in the Philadelphia region, and why you should
"Right now in January, we are donating 1,000 smoke alarms and then we will be back later in 2022 with another 10,000," said Cooksey.
The donated alarms will have 10-year built-in batteries, which means the entire unit has to be replaced just once every decade.
If you have one of those in your home already, and you can see when it's set to expire by looking at the manufacturer's date and add 10 years.
"It's really just the best option because it reduces the need to change the batteries," Cooksey said.
SEE ALSO: Experts share fire safety tips in wake of deadly Philadelphia duplex fire
If you do have a smoke alarm with removable batteries, make sure you replace those batteries every six months. It's best to do it when you change your clocks twice a year.
And all alarms, no matter what kind, must be replaced every 10 years.
If you'd like to receive a free smoke alarm through Operation 6abc Save-A-Life, please contact the Philadelphia Fire Department who will be distributing those alarms as part of the program.