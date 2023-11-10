Eastwick neighbors learn more about 1,400-foot levee that could alleviate flooding problem

The project could lower water levels by six to seven feet in some areas.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia is known for chronic and damaging flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working alongside the City of Philadelphia to identify the long-standing issues to alleviate the problem.

"We recently released a draft report that outlines a potential levee that could be constructed in the Eastwick neighborhood," said Steve Rochette, the Philadelphia district spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The plan includes a 1,400-foot levee along the left bank of Cobbs Creek within the Eastwick Regional Park and Clearview Landfill. The levee plan is designed to reduce the risk of flood damages to homes, property, and public infrastructure.

The project could lower water levels by six to seven feet in some areas.

Residents in Philly FLOODING DAMAGE: Residents in Philadelphia's Eastwick section are still dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

But it doesn't come without potential risks.

"Do you remember Katrina? That was a levee. If it gets ugly, it busts or has to bust, who does it affect?" asked Terryl Quarles of Darby Township.

On Thursday night, dozens of homeowners and residents came to the meeting inside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill to learn about a $13 million project to potentially tackle this persistent flooding.

Quarles is one of many worried about potential run-off and potential for flooding in other areas.

It's a concern engineers say they are still studying.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia residents evacuate after Eastwick neighborhood goes underwater

Meanwhile, some residents are hopeful and thankful this issue is getting attention.

"I would pray that it will work. We don't have all the answers, I pray that it works," said Lucille Pratt of Darby Borough.

It would take years to design this levee.

This is just phase one of the initial study.

Engineers hope to have a finalized and approved plan by summer.