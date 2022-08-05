Men pumping air in tire shot at Philadelphia gas station

One man was shot in the hand and the other was struck in the foot.

Police say the two men along with a friend were at the air pump when a white SUV pulled up next to them and someone opened fire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men pumping air in their tires came under fire at a gas station in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue near Oak Lane Road.

The rear passenger side window was lowered and someone inside fired a gun at the pair at least four times, police say.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the foot. The other man, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, was struck in the hand.

They were both taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition. The friend was not injured.

The SUV fled the scene going east on Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say the victims' vehicle was struck by gunfire. A bullet hit the gas tank causing the vehicle to leak fuel. Another shot struck one of the tires.

Police say the entire incident was recorded on the gas station's security cameras.

A motive has not been determined and no arrests have been made.

