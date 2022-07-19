homicide

Philadelphia hits 300 homicides for the year so far; 18-year-old shot and killed

It happened near the intersection of 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teenager becomes Philly's 300th homicide victim of the year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police report a teenager is the city's 300th homicide victim of the year.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Three hundred homicides by July 19 trails last year's record-setting homicide rate by just 1%.

RELATED COVERAGE: Building it Better Together series on Gun Violence Solutions



MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicideteenager
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man accused of killing estranged wife outside a Pa. warehouse
Philly man charged in 96-year-old mother's death
2 dead after shootings a block apart in Mayfair
Sources: Son of 96-year-old being questioned in her death
TOP STORIES
Coffee cup from Philly airport helps solve 1975 cold-case murder
Out-of-control driver strikes 2 girls, mother's friend in West Philly
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Tomorrow
Health officials monitoring air quality in Southwest Philly
'They're so cute': Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philly
Ralph's Italian Restaurant restaurateur dies at 93
'Clothespin' artist, Claes Oldenburg, dies at 93
Show More
Philly man charged in 96-year-old mother's death
Suspect pointed gun at victim's boyfriend during SEPTA station rape
Del. boxing class for those with Down syndrome takes off
Pujols upsets Schwarber in Home Run Derby
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
More TOP STORIES News