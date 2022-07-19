Philadelphia hits 300 homicides for the year so far; 18-year-old shot and killed

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Police were called to the report of shots fired.
Once on the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Three hundred homicides by July 19 trails last year's record-setting homicide rate by just 1%.
