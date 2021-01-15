Outdoor dining in Philly gets sweet upgrades; Philly does Pizza

Though indoor dining restrictions in Philadelphia are easing this weekend, many struggling restauranteurs are still putting their hopes in outdoor dining, investing money in heat lamps, tents, igloos, greenhouses, elaborate wooden structures and, in the case of Zahav, an entire Yurt Village with each dining party getting their own private hut.
Here are the restaurants featured in the story:
a. kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
1737 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-825-7030
Booker's Restaurant & Bar | Facebook | Instagram
5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-883-0960
Charlie was a sinner. | Facebook | Instagram
131 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-758-5372
Cotoletta Fitler Square | Facebook | Instagram/
2227 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-519-9697
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar | Facebook | Instagram
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-627-0666
Fork | Facebook | Instagram
306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-625-9425
Talula's Garden |Facebook | Instagram
210 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-592-7787
The Love | Facebook | Instagram
130 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse | Facebook | Instagram
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
215-972-8742
Walnut Street Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
2929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-867-8067
Pizza Anyone? New spots, new spins on pizza during the pandemic
Pizza is having a pandemic moment. It's always been a staple food in Philadelphia but during the pandemic it seems to be even more popular.
Four new spots have opened recently offering takeout and delivery options, each with its own spin on the menu.
Pizza in Style has created its own special dough using imported flour from Italy and different takes on toppings.
Eeva is an extension of coffee roaster Reanimator's Kensington space. The wood-fired oven is used to cook the pizza and create a warm all-day space for the neighborhood.
Benny Casanova's is the brainchild of celebrity chef Franklin Becker, featuring Sicilian style pizza and arancini.
Down North is part pizza, part mission-based restaurant. Chef Kurt Evans has focused the restaurant on Detroit style pizza and hiring employees who have been formerly incarcerated.
Known as a "chef-tivist" Kurt hopes his new space will be a turning point in the fight against recidivism.
Down North Pizza | Instagram
2804 West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Pizza In Style | Facebook | Instagram
1735 Market Street Concourse level, Market Street Entrance, Philadelphia, PA 19103
eeva | Facebook | Instagram
310 Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Benny Casanova's | Facebook | Instagram
3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Hardena thinks outside the box "Not Pizza" Indonesian feast
The owners of a James Beard-nominated Hardena in South Philadelphia don't serve pizza, but their latest offer was definitely inspired by it.
Hardena opened in 2001 and is known for its authentic Indonesian cuisine, with recipes passed down through the generations. It's a small gem on a tiny South Philadelphia street, and business was hammered by COVID-19.
To regain their slice of the economic pie took some thinking outside the box.
So the family came up with "It's Not Pizza," mostly all of their food packed in a pizza box that's lined with banana leaves and a large rice mound in the middle.
Find Indonesian favorites like beef rendang, coconut collard greens and sate, tempeh and tofu.
For the full Indonesian experience, eat it just like you would pizza, with your hands. Traditionally, as you may know, Indonesians like to eat with their hands.
Hardena| Instagram
1754 South Hicks Street #2217, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145
For "Not Pizza," you have to book a slot as they do sell out.
Ghost kitchens are becoming a staple of Philadelphia dining
While we continue to stay safer at home, many of us are ordering in for meals.
Now, food delivery apps like GrubHub and Uber Eats might be all you need to order from a 'ghost kitchen'.
Not a new concept, but one that is growing in popularity, multiple small kitchens are built under one roof and get rented out to chefs and online brands -- for delivery only.
Orders go directly to the kitchens, get cooked and bagged up, then picked up by delivery drivers. The chef and the kitchen are never seen, hence the name ghost kitchen.
Chef Big Rube's Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
Foodnest
1308 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Fairfoods
3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Bitar's | Facebook | Instagram
947 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-755-1121
Shai Hummusiya | Facebook | Instagram
Fairfoods
3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-609-4007
Pete's Place replaces Serpico with Korean wings topping the menu
James Beard award-winning Chef Peter Serpico has shuttered his namesake restaurant Serpico and pivoted to what he calls a virtual kitchen with Pete's Place, a kind-of Korean-food that is 100% takeout and delivery, paying homage to his South Korean roots.
Think noodles, bibimbap, Korean barbecue and Kimchi.
The most popular dish being the Korean fried chicken wings, a recipe the fine-dining chef has become known for.
Serpico says he likes to get creative in the kitchen and have fun. With schools gone virtual too, Peter's young daughter has become a frequent companion in the kitchen, putting a personal touch on his pandemic pivot.
You can also find Pete's Place in Washington D.C., where they are running out of their sister restaurant, St. Anslem.
Pete's Place | Instagram
604 South Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
Open daily 4-10pm, To-go + delivery only
New ad campaign seeks to send lifeline to struggling restaurants
Restaurants and small businesses continue to struggle through various phases of closings and re-openings due to COVID-19.
The Center City District is launching a new ad campaign to remind people that one of the best ways to help is to order takeout, especially directly from the restaurant.
It's one-way residents can do their part to make sure the restaurants are still around on the other side of this pandemic.
#TakeOutPhilly | Enter to win takeout for a year
Featured restaurants
Mustard Greens | Instagram
622 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-627-0833
The White Yak | Facebook
6118 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-483-0764
48th Street Grille | Facebook | Instagram
310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-244-4764
BALLET X/ WENDY
Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the introduction of BalletX Beyond, a virtual subscription series that includes films and a live performance
BalletX Beyond
Premieres January 20th and runs through August 31st.
FYI For You: Show wrap
There are new pizza spots popping up all over the city.
Sally just opened at 23rd and Spruce Streets in the former Mama Palma's spot. The new owners are taking advantage of the old wood-fired oven to bake their sourdough pies.
The specialty here is natural unleavened dough, natural wines and small plates.
Sally | Instagram
2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-773-7178
January 23 is National Pie Day, and Linvilla Orchards is turning what is normally a 1-day celebration into 3. From Jan. 22-24, all pies are $5 off.
There are more than 40 flavors to choose from, all freshly made in the Linvilla Orchards Bakery.
Linvilla Orchards | Facebook | Instagram
137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063
610-876-7116
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating Martin Luther King Day with a weekend full of virtual activities, including tours of the museum's new Rendering Justice exhibition, dramatic readings, film screenings and an online service project.
The theme, inspired by Dr. King, is "What can we do for others?"
The virtual celebration is January 16-18, and it's free thanks to a $30,000 donation from Citizen's Bank.
African American Museum of Philadelphia
701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106