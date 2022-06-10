39-year-old man struck and killed in West Kensington; police say it was a 'tragic accident'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man was struck and killed by an SUV in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue near Front Street.Police say they know the 39-year-old victim's name and there is a possibility he is homeless.Witnesses told police the man was crossing Lehigh Avenue when he was hit by a Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old man.The impact was so forceful that it caused heavy damage to the front end of the SUV.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died after midnight.Police say the driver stopped at the scene and was questioned by investigators."He did not appear to be impaired or intoxicated in any way. So right now this is being handled as a tragic accident," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area as they continue to investigate.