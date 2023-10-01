Police continue search for looting suspects in Philadelphia as new videos get released

Police also released video of the Dunkin' on North 52nd Street, where the suspects stole a large safe and merchandise.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "What are you gaining from ruining your community?" asked Terri Blanding, who lives in West Philadelphia.

That's the question many residents are asking as Philadelphia police continue to search for the suspects wanted for looting several stores on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

They arrested more than 60 suspects so far, and they released six more videos of the chaos on Saturday.

Philadelphia police released additional 29 booking photos of suspects allegedly involved in looting activity on September 26, 2023.

"It impacts everybody," said Blanding. "It hurts the whole community."

Blanding lives on Lansdowne Avenue next to the Rite Aid that was ransacked.

Surveillance video shows the suspects run away with products and a cash register.

The store had a "permanently closed" sign on the door on Saturday.

"They tore up all the stores in our community, so you have to go outside to go get what you need when you had what you need right here," said Blanding.

She also added that many senior citizens live in her neighborhood and it's inconvenient for them.

"So, that's the hurt part," said Blanding.

READ | Philadelphia police release videos of suspects wanted for looting

Down the street on Lancaster Avenue, the Dollar General and Fine Wine and Good Spirits were also targeted.

The video reveals many suspects breaking into the Dollar General and leaving with their hands full.

"It makes me feel terrible because I just turned 79 and at points, I'm afraid to go out," said Janet Johnson from the Wynnefield neighborhood.

Johnson shops in some of the stores that were destroyed and worries about their future.

Police also released video of the Dunkin' on North 52nd Street, where the suspects stole a large safe and merchandise.

"I hate it because they'll do it again," said Johnson. "There's not enough being done to even discourage them."

Residents hope the community helps turn in those who are responsible.

"I do look to see if I recognize one of them because if I did, I'd turn them in," said Johnson. "Trust me, if I was a judge, they'd all get time. I don't care if you're 12 years old, you're getting time."

If you have any information about these suspects, contact police. You can remain anonymous.

Also, the city's Department of Commerce encourages business owners who were impacted to reach out to them because they may be eligible for a grant.