16-year-old, 17-year-old injured in double shooting across from Philadelphia high school

"We know six shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot Monday night in the city's Holmesburg section.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Solly Avenue, across from Father Judge High School. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured. Both are in stable condition.

Father Judge High School put out a statement confirming the shooting near the school's playground.

"No Father Judge High School students were involved or injured. We are working with the Philadelphia Police Department in its ongoing investigation and appreciate their swift response and communication with our administration. The school will continue tomorrow on a normal operating schedule. We have requested the Philadelphia Police Department's presence during the day out of an abundance of caution. If there are any updates on this situation we will share them with you as they become available."

Police are now looking at surveillance video. No arrests have been made.

