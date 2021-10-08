Philly biology teacher named All-Pro Teacher of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A biology teacher at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in the Germantown section of Philadelphia received a big honor Friday morning.Shirley Posey-Jackson, who is trained in neuroscience, was named this year's All-Pro Teacher of the Year.She is known for her STEM expertise.Axalta Coating Systems and the Eagles presented the prize money at a pep rally.The check Posey-Jackson received from the companies will be invested into more STEM programming at the school.Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate.