teacher

Philly biology teacher named All-Pro Teacher of the Year

The award from Axalta and the Eagles focuses on STEM educators.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly biology teacher receives honor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A biology teacher at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in the Germantown section of Philadelphia received a big honor Friday morning.

Shirley Posey-Jackson, who is trained in neuroscience, was named this year's All-Pro Teacher of the Year.

She is known for her STEM expertise.

Axalta Coating Systems and the Eagles presented the prize money at a pep rally.

The check Posey-Jackson received from the companies will be invested into more STEM programming at the school.

Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiateacherphiladelphia eaglessciencefeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER
Philly School District ratifies new 3-year contract for teachers
Brazil's health minister tests positive for COVID at U.N.
Philly teachers' union reach tentative agreement on new contract
Philadelphia, NJ expected to mandate vaccines for school workers
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News