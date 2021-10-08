PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A biology teacher at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in the Germantown section of Philadelphia received a big honor Friday morning.
Shirley Posey-Jackson, who is trained in neuroscience, was named this year's All-Pro Teacher of the Year.
She is known for her STEM expertise.
Axalta Coating Systems and the Eagles presented the prize money at a pep rally.
The check Posey-Jackson received from the companies will be invested into more STEM programming at the school.
Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Philly biology teacher named All-Pro Teacher of the Year
The award from Axalta and the Eagles focuses on STEM educators.
TEACHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News