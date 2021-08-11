shooting

Teenager shot in North Philadelphia listed in critical condition

Police traced the shooting back to North Orkney Street and West Indiana Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened after midnight Wednesday at North Orkney Street and West Indiana Avenue.

The teen showed up at Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder.

There they found at least four shell casings and a car pierced by bullet holes.

No arrests have been made.

