2 suspects surrender to police in connection with Super Bowl block party destruction

Philadelphia police are searching for these individuals in connection with the vandalism on Arlington Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects have turned themselves in after a Super Bowl block party turned into a destructive rampage near Temple University.

On Wednesday night, sources confirmed to Action News that two of the nine suspects wanted in connection with the incident last Sunday have surrendered to police.

Both individuals, a 21-year-old and 23-year-old, are facing charges of criminal mischief, riot and other related offenses.

Police say the suspects were involved in flipping a car on the 1700 block of Arlington Street while a massive crowd filled the street.

SEE ALSO: Neighbors come together for Temple alum whose car was damaged during block party

Richard Pierce's car was also damaged during the unruly incident. He says someone smashed his windshield, door handles and rearview mirrors durng the chaos.

Since the destruction, the Temple community and nearby neighbors have stepped up to raise money for Pierce to get the car repairs he needs.

"We saw his car and felt really bad about it. Our goal was $1,000, obviously, we smashed that goal. Never thought it would get up to where it is now -- I think $11,000," said Temple University senior Matthew Giovannini.

Pierce, who is a Temple alum himself, says the support has been touching.

"It really touched me. Actually, it brought me to tears. I never cry. I was really shocked by it all. I didn't expect all of this," said Pierce.

Police are still looking to identify several suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.