Pennsylvania attorney general files complaint against CEO of 'Philly Fighting Covid'

The organization was dropped by the city last year.
In a civil complaint, Shapiro says CEO Andre Doroshin violated consumer protection and nonprofit laws.
The attorney general went on to say they have reached an agreement in which Doroshin must destroy all private data that was gathered.
Doroshin will also have to dissolve "Philly Fighting Covid" and pay $30,000 in restitution.
The Drexel University student admitted to administering the vaccine without medical qualifications.
The agreement is awaiting court approval.
