lawsuit

Pennsylvania attorney general files complaint against CEO of 'Philly Fighting Covid'

In a civil complaint, Shapiro says CEO Andre Doroshin violated consumer protection and nonprofit laws.
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. attorney general files complaint against 'Philly Fighting Covid'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is taking action against the head of 'Philly Fighting Covid.'

The organization was dropped by the city last year.

In a civil complaint, Shapiro says CEO Andre Doroshin violated consumer protection and nonprofit laws.

The attorney general went on to say they have reached an agreement in which Doroshin must destroy all private data that was gathered.

Doroshin will also have to dissolve "Philly Fighting Covid" and pay $30,000 in restitution.

The Drexel University student admitted to administering the vaccine without medical qualifications.

The agreement is awaiting court approval.

RELATED: Philly Fighting COVID CEO defends company's actions in 1-on-1 interview

MORE TOP STORIES:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaattorney generaljosh shapirolawsuitcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
Dolphins owner responds to claims in Brian Flores' NFL lawsuit
Flores says he won't drop NFL lawsuit even if hired as coach
TOP STORIES
SWAT officer struck in bulletproof vest in North Philly shooting
Police identify man found beheading ex-girlfriend in Delaware County
James Harden won't make Philly debut until at least Tuesday
AccuWeather: Spring-Like Through Saturday, Then Cold with Some Snow
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Record number of guns seized at Phila. Int'l Airport in 2021
ChristianaCare announces intent to acquire Crozer Health
Show More
Police in Delco solve 40-year-old cold case
Man stabs 6 sleeping family members inside Philly home: Police
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' California home: Officials
Vehicle stolen during carjacking involved in Bustleton crash: Police
More TOP STORIES News