Off-duty Bucks Co. officer shoots pet of neighbor Philly officer after dog fight

The officers involved work for the Newtown Township and Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty officer shot the dog of another officer after a fight between their pets in Philadelphia, according to authorities.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Kelvin Street in Somerton.

Police say the officer who opened fire works for the Newtown Township Police Department in Bucks County.

A Philadelphia police officer lives across the street.

The Philadelphia officer's pet bit the Newtown officer's dog during a fight between the two animals earlier, authorities say.

The Philadelphia officer's dog was being treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

It is unclear if charges will be filed.

