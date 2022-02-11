4 children, 1 adult killed in Monroe County, Pa. house fire

POLK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four children and one adult were killed in a house fire in the Poconos.The fire started around 11:20 p.m. Thursday on the 5100 block of Brook Road in Polk Township, Monroe County.Police say the adult was a woman, but no further details about the victims have been released.Firefighters remained on the scene to put out hot spots.The cause of the fire is under investigation.