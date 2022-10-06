Eagles-Cards Week 5 Preview: Jaworski makes Eagles' case for NFL's best team, stopping Kyler Murray

Are the Eagles the best team in football? Ron Jaworski makes the case for the Birds and offers a preview of Sunday's opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, sitting at 4-0 for the first time since 2004's Super Bowl run.

This week, the team faces one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks in Kyler Murray, an exceptional athlete who is often compared to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

We bring in our own dynamic QB, Ron Jaworski, to break down Sunday's matchup vs. the Cardinals and make the case for the Eagles being the best team in the league, despite their doubters outside Philadelphia.

And Jaws looks to stay unbeaten with his picks as he predicts the outcome of this Week 5 game.