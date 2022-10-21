Three and Out

Eagles Bye Week: Ron Jaworski on whether Birds will go undefeated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well, the Eagles did it again.

Six games, six wins for the Birds after sending the Cowboys home with a 26-17 loss.

Now the Birds get an early bye week.

Our undefeated quarterback, Ron Jaworski (6-0 picking the Eagles), breaks down the bye, picks his top non-QB players through six games, and reveals what Nick Sirianni needs to work on.

1st Down: Who has been the Eagles' best player not named Jalen Hurts?

2nd Down: What's the biggest thing the Birds need to figure out during the Bye?

3rd Down: What are the toughest games left on the schedule?

Prediction: Will the Birds go undefeated? If not, what's their final record?

