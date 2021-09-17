2 vehicles collide on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-car crash closed down a part of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning.It happened around 1:15 a.m. near Bustleton Avenue.Police say the driver of an SUV traveling northbound collided with another vehicle.The crash sent the SUV off the road and across the median.It came to a stop near Levick Street.Both drivers were evaluated at the scene.The crash remains under investigation.