2 vehicles collide on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly

The crash sent an SUV off the road and across the median.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-car crash closed down a part of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. near Bustleton Avenue.

Police say the driver of an SUV traveling northbound collided with another vehicle.

The crash sent the SUV off the road and across the median.

It came to a stop near Levick Street.

Both drivers were evaluated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

