the roots

Roots Picnic to return this weekend in Philly with at least 60,000 attendees

Mary J. Blige will headline the festival fresh off of her halftime performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Roots Picnic returns in-person this weekend with 60K fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia jazz/hip-hop band The Roots is bringing its festival back this weekend for the first time in-person since 2019.

More than 50 music artists and podcasters are expected to take part in the two-day festival at the Mann Center in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

The Roots Picnic begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"This is the second time in 14 years that we've even attempted to do the festival over two days. I think we sold close to 60,000 tickets at this point, so this is huge. If we're able to pull this off, what this means for us and for the Roots brand and for the city of Philadelphia is huge," said band member Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter.

SEE ALSO: Mural unveiled for The Roots lead MC Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter
EMBED More News Videos

The City of Philadelphia unveiled a inspirational mural dedicated to The Roots leading member Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter.



Mary J. Blige will headline the festival fresh off of her halftime performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Blige will be joined by The Roots, who will accompany her on stage in what's being billed as a "once-in-a-lifetime" set.

Other artists include Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long and dozens more.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid headline 2022 Roots Picnic | See full lineup



The picnic will be divided into four stages - with music happening on multiple stages at once.

There'll be several food trucks from local vendors for attendees.

The festival will be live-streamed worldwide on the band's YouTube channel.

The Roots Picnic launched in 2007 and past lineups included The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaconcertfestivalthe roots
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE ROOTS
Mural unveiled for The Roots lead MC Black Thought
Mary J. Blige headlines 2022 Roots Picnic | See full lineup
Questlove, Black Thought create Disney+ series celebrating differences
Family: Roots founding member Leonard Hubbard dies at 62
TOP STORIES
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
Fmr. lifeguard, current teacher arrested on sex assault charges
Pa. court orders contested ballots counted in Senate primary
DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing woman in Malvern
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
How the TIP Network is helping to prevent mass violence
Show More
Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title | See the winning word
2 more local wineries to check out this weekend
AccuWeather: Cooler, Less Humid
Wandering stray horse "Darien" finds new home at Bucks Co. sanctuary
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
More TOP STORIES News