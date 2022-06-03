Roots Picnic to return this weekend in Philly with at least 60,000 attendees

More than 50 music artists and podcasters are expected to take part in the two-day festival at the Mann Center in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.
The Roots Picnic begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
"This is the second time in 14 years that we've even attempted to do the festival over two days. I think we sold close to 60,000 tickets at this point, so this is huge. If we're able to pull this off, what this means for us and for the Roots brand and for the city of Philadelphia is huge," said band member Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter.
SEE ALSO: Mural unveiled for The Roots lead MC Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter
Mary J. Blige will headline the festival fresh off of her halftime performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Blige will be joined by The Roots, who will accompany her on stage in what's being billed as a "once-in-a-lifetime" set.
Other artists include Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long and dozens more.
RELATED: Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid headline 2022 Roots Picnic | See full lineup
This year, the picnic is a love letter to Philly. Thank you for supporting us for 15 years. We’re bringing you a 2 day festival— The Roots (@theroots) February 15, 2022
The pre-sale kicks off at 10am ET TODAY with code RPALUMNI. This one is special and we are happy to be with our Picnic fam again. THANK YOU! link in bio pic.twitter.com/SDgl0MgYNY
The picnic will be divided into four stages - with music happening on multiple stages at once.
There'll be several food trucks from local vendors for attendees.
The festival will be live-streamed worldwide on the band's YouTube channel.
The Roots Picnic launched in 2007 and past lineups included The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.