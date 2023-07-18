Southbound Route 202 in King of Prussia reduced to 1 lane while crews assess damage

The northbound lanes of Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) are closed again and detoured in King of Prussia, this time due to pavement failure.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Changes are coming once again to Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Two days after the northbound lanes had to close due to pavement failure, one of the southbound lanes must now also close.

Officials say the impacted area is between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard.

Pictured: This image from Chopper 6 shows the pavement failure on Route 202 NB in the same area that had to be closed just one week before.

This is the same section of Route 202 that was closed in both directions on July 10 following the discovery of a large sinkhole, officials stated.

On Saturday night, officials said the left lane was closed on northbound Route 202 just after Henderson Road due to new pavement failure. The right lane was closed just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The northbound lanes will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can assess the extent of the new damage and develop a plan to perform repairs.

On Tuesday morning, officials said the southbound side will be reduced to a single lane approaching Henderson Road until PennDOT engineers can assess the extent of the new damage.

This new problem began after the torrential rains over the weekend.

PennDOT officials are hoping to have a timeline for repairs in place by the end of this week.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard. Local access will be maintained up to the closure, officials say.

Drivers are also advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work area because backups and delays will occur.