PennDOT shuts down Route 420 South Bridge indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Engineers say they found significant damage and deterioration during a recent bridge inspection.

PennDOT shut down the Route 420 Bridge southbound (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek, cutting off a connection between Prospect Park and Tinicum Township.

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Commuters in Delaware County, Pennsylvania may develop headaches starting Thursday morning.

A bridge that helped drivers get to I-95 is officially closed until further notice.

PennDOT shut down the Route 420 Bridge southbound (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek Wednesday night, cutting off a connection between Prospect Park and Tinicum Township indefinitely.

Engineers say they found significant damage and deterioration during a recent bridge inspection, deeming it unsafe for drivers.

Officials are instructing drivers to use U.S. 13 (Chester Pike), Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420.

The bridge was built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1951. The three-span riveted steel thru-girder bridge is 237 feet long and 31 feet wide.

PennDOT estimates more than 19,000 vehicles use the bridge daily.

They say the design of a project to replace the bridge is nearing completion and is tentatively scheduled for a construction bid opening in early 2023.