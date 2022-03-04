Russian flag removed from Ben Franklin Parkway, replaced with Ukrainian flag: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In reaction to the war in Ukraine, the City of Philadelphia says someone took down the Russian flag along the Ben Franklin Parkway.
The city said the flag was replaced with the Ukrainian flag, and that the incident happened without their knowledge.
Officials said the Belarus flag nearby was also vandalized.
The city is now working to replace both flags as soon as possible, and to find out who is responsible.
