New Center City BYO Saigon Quy-Bau is serving up multiple cuisines, in honor of the owner's culture

By Chandler Lutz
Saigon Quy-Bau BYO serves up Vietnamese food with international flair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New to the South street dining scene is Saigon Quy-Bau, a French-inspired BYO with a flair of Thai.

Saigon is one of the largest cities in Vietnam and is a nod to the restaurant's South Vietnamese food. The words quy-bau put together means prestigious in Vietnamese.

Think dim sum, pad Thai and French specialties such as the herb-crusted rack of lamb and the grilled veal chop.

Owner Alan Nguyen learned how to make different cuisines from his family and had dreams of opening a place of his own.

His son, Josh, also works at the restaurant and says he enjoys the neighborhood and meeting new people.



Saigon Quy-Bau| Instagram| Facebook
1318 South Street, Philadelphia PA 19147
215-645-0165
