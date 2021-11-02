New Center City BYO Saigon Quy-Bau is serving up multiple cuisines, in honor of the owner's culture

Saigon is one of the largest cities in Vietnam and is a nod to the restaurant's South Vietnamese food. The words quy-bau put together means prestigious in Vietnamese.
Think dim sum, pad Thai and French specialties such as the herb-crusted rack of lamb and the grilled veal chop.
Owner Alan Nguyen learned how to make different cuisines from his family and had dreams of opening a place of his own.
His son, Josh, also works at the restaurant and says he enjoys the neighborhood and meeting new people.
Saigon Quy-Bau| Instagram| Facebook
1318 South Street, Philadelphia PA 19147
215-645-0165