Multiple injuries reported after school bus crashes in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are reports of injuries after a school bus crashed in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue near Knorr Street, not far from the Tacony Library.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the small school bus with front-end damage.Fire crews were seen by the damaged vehicle.Initial reports say there have been multiple injuries.There is no word on how many or the extent of the injuries.