school bus accident

Multiple injuries reported after school bus crashes in Tacony

It happened around 8 a.m. on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue near Knorr Street.
By
School bus crashes in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are reports of injuries after a school bus crashed in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue near Knorr Street, not far from the Tacony Library.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the small school bus with front-end damage.

Fire crews were seen by the damaged vehicle.

Initial reports say there have been multiple injuries.

There is no word on how many or the extent of the injuries.

