Senator Chris Coons on Senate gun reform bill, Jan. 6 hearings, inflation

By Niki Hawkins
Watch June 19 Inside Story | Sen. Coons on gun reform, inflation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Democratic Senator Chris Coons of the Diamond State of Delaware in this week's Inside Story.

They discussed a myriad of topics, including the recent congressional gun legislation bill, what is included in it, and what is not included.


They also spoke on the state of the economy, inflation and the recent Fed rate hike. They also discuss the latest from the January 6th Congressional Hearings.

