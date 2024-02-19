Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald's dedication is something fellow officers and loved ones praised him for.

Fallen Temple University police sergeant honored on 1-year anniversary of his death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One year has officially passed since Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed in North Philadelphia while on duty.

Friends and family are expected to honor the life and legacy of the fallen police sergeant on Sunday night with a plaque dedication at the university.

Efforts to rename a Northeast Philadelphia post office in honor of slain Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald are moving forward.

Officials with Temple University say the memorial showcases Fitzgerald's bravery and ensures his sacrifice will always be remembered.

On February 18, 2023, Fitzgerald was patrolling alone on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue when he tried to stop a robbery and was fatally shot.

Miles Pfeffer, 19, from Bucks County, is awaiting trial and is facing charges including murder and murder of a law enforcement officer in this case.

Hours before the deadly shooting, Action News caught Fitzgerald's final moments on camera as he was serving and protecting the community.

Fitzgerald's dedication is something fellow officers and loved ones praised him for.

In June of last year, a few months after he was killed, the street was renamed in honor of him.

The sign revealed the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue was renamed as Christopher Fitzgerald Way.

Fitzgerald served the Temple community for 16 months, and before that, he was with the Philadelphia County Sheriff's Office for two and a half years.

A memorial wall honoring Fitzgerald will be unveiled following the plaque dedication, privately to his family, officials say.