One lane of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopens as sinkhole repairs continue

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One lane of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopened Saturday night as crews continue working on sinkhole repairs.

Both directions of the roadway were closed earlier this week.

A spokesperson for PennDOT told Action News on Sunday, "The flowable backfill requires 24 hours to cure. The worksite was secured last night. We have heavy rain forecasted and thus will not be able to proceed with further repairs until sometime tomorrow."

Officials say one northbound lane was opened between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

"Well, it's frustrating for people," said Phil Pasquarello, of Upper Merion.

The southbound side will remain closed for additional repairs to the sinkhole. It is unclear when it will fully reopen.

The northbound section of Dekalb Pike was closed on Thursday morning, following the discovery of a sinkhole just north of Henderson Road.

The southbound section of Dekalb Pike was closed Friday evening after crews found a new sinkhole underneath the southbound travel lanes.

"I feel bad for the businesses along 202 that people can't get in and out, and it's Christmas time and shopping is tough as it is and traffic is always tough around here and I just feel bad for them," said Joanne Boyk, of King of Prussia.

During the closure, southbound motorists will be directed to use Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road. Local access will be maintained for all residents and businesses.

"Just be patient, let those guys work, and let it get done," said Sal Misseri, of King of Prussia.

Drivers in the area should plan alternate routes. You can get real-time traffic updates at: https://6abc.com/traffic.