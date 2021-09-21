3 firefighters hurt battling South Philadelphia blaze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three firefighters were injured while battling a two-alarm blaze in South Philadelphia on Monday night.It happened around 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of S. 5th Street.Chopper 6 was overhead as smoke billowed from the rowhomes.Officials say three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries battling the blaze.According to the American Red Cross, 10 people from four rowhomes were displaced.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.