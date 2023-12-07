Exercise to strengthen your back - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us an exercise to strengthen your back.
Exercise for your inner thighs - Today's Tip
Strengthen your core - Today's Tip
Exercise to work your glutes - Today's Tip
Back & core exercise - Today's Tip
Effective bench exercise - Today's Tip
Exercises you can do on a bench - Today's Tip
Moves to target your chest muscles - Today's Tip
Challenge your balance - Today's Tip
Side plank with modification to strengthen your core - Today's Tip