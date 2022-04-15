Even more top Philadelphia restaurants for sushi (Part 3)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are some foods that I can eat all the time, and sushi is one of them! Thankfully, Philly is filled with top-notch spots to get an amazing bite of Japanese cuisine.
World-renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto partnered with restaurateur Stephen Starr and opened his flagship restaurant, Morimoto! The decor is modern and sleek, but at the same time, has a colorful and futuristic vibe.
This is the place to get fresh and often the rarest seafood. (So, I eased myself in with some spicy tuna rolls!)
Their seasonal sushi combination usually comes with nine pieces of nigiri, but since they have more types of fish in house than any other restaurant, they showed off a bit and handed me a plate with 17 different pieces!
The seafood toban yaki came out on a dish that was over 350 degrees, serving scallops, black bass, prawns, and seasonal vegetables.
Next was some dry-aged duck breast, broccolini and shallots with a red wine miso sauce, and a second course of gyoza and duck broth to compliment it.
They also have hand-crafted cocktails, my favorite being the heartbreak hotel. It's sparkling rose, lychee liquor, and vodka, topped with a sweet lemon foam.
Now, to a completely different kind of space...Vic's Sushi Bar! It has a whopping 11 bar seats and a small side table to fill with sushi lovers.
The restaurant has been on Sansom Street for 15 years, and although they do a lot of takeout, it's a popular place to bring a bottle of your favorite wine for a casual meal. (And luckily for me, someone just got up.)
The Volcano Roll is a staple, it's a big chunk of spicy tuna with avocado and sriracha.
Next on my plate was the Tiger roll, the Rainbow roll, and their most popular, the Sansom roll, a combination of shrimp tempura, crab stick and avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, more avocado, eel sauce, spicy sauce, masago and scallions.
Make sure you get the tuna dumplings. It's an appetizer of avocado with crunch wrapped in a thin layer of tuna, formed into a ball and plated on top of eel sauce and spicy mayo drizzle. It is what dreams are made of!
