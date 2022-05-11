arrest

Officials: 2 suspects arrested in connection to shooting that injured firefighter in Trenton, NJ

During the incident, an on-duty firefighter of the Trenton Fire Department was struck by a stray bullet.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Trenton, New Jersey, have announced the arrests of two suspects wanted in connection to a firehouse shooting in April.

Authorities allege through an extensive investigation, Kena L. West and Zaequan Cofield of Trenton were both involved in the shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 26, at just after 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Willow Street.

During the incident, an on-duty firefighter of the Trenton Fire Department was struck by a stray bullet.

West was charged with criminal attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and other related charges.

The second suspect, Cofield, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a high capacity magazine, and other related charges.

Officials say this incident remains under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentonarreststray bulletshootingfirefighter injuredinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia, US officials say
TOP STORIES
Man shot by Philly police officer inside 39th District building
$3M lottery ticket sold at Acme in South Philly
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
Ikki Japanese offers beautiful sushi dishes
Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
Officials: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus, dump truck in NC
Show More
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
Suspect breaks into Ritz Carlton in Center City, steals items
Who could benefit if $10K in student loan debt/borrower is canceled
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Judge whose son was killed speaks out about new bill to protect judges
More TOP STORIES News