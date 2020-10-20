FYI Philly

MontCo gets an infusion of Central American cuisine with Tamarindos, Los Sarapes, Empanadas Lab

Their menus feature authentic flavors, each with their own unique approach to traditional Hispanic food.
By Timothy Walton
Tamarindos, Los Sarapes, Empanadas Lab infuse Montco with Classic Central American cuisine (WPVI) -- Three restaurants have created a menu of authentic flavors, each with their own unique approach to traditional Hispanic food.

Los Sarapes boasts two outdoor decks for dining al fresco, offering the perfect setting for their traditional Mexican cuisine based on a family recipe.

At Tamarindos in Flourtown, Fernando Sauri has crafted a menu based on his upbringing along the Yucatan Peninsula. Because the peninsula was so far from Mexico, it was easier to do business with Cuba and Europe, so the Yucatan food has those influences found in the dishes. And he serves free margaritas at his BYOB while you wait.

At the Empanadas Lab in North Wales, Italian-born chef Antonio Rondinelli is hand-rolling 100s of empanadas a day. He learned the art as a cooking intern during his youth in Spain.

Los Sarapes Horsham | Facebook | Instagram
1101 Horsham Road, Ambler, PA 19002

Tamarindos | Facebook | Instagram
726 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031
Empanadas Lab
119 North Main Street, North Wales, PA 19454
