Temple University leadership under fire as concerns over safety grow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Continuing concerns about crime and safety at Temple University has put President Jason Wingard on the hot seat.

The university's faculty union is questioning his leadership, and union members will meet Friday to discuss a possible vote of "no confidence" against him, the school provost, and the COO.

Nate Weinberg is a member of "Keep Us Safe at Temple University," a student-led group holding Temple University leaders accountable when it comes to keeping students safe.

On Thursday, the group met face-to-face with President Wingard.

"We made clear we want to set up reoccurring meetings and put them on the calendar before we left that room. That did not happen," said Weinberg.

They say it took them three months of reaching out to get a response, which they finally got on Tuesday -- the same day they held a safety demonstration protest.

The protest comes after concerns over student safety and most recently, the killing of Christopher Fitzgerald, the first Temple police officer to lose their life in the line of duty.

"Temple's current leadership has consistently treated it as a PR problem first, safety second, and I think they have their priorities backward," said Brian Hart, a 2012 Temple graduate.

Hart's background is in public relations, but he's also a concerned Temple alum, which is why he wrote a letter to the Temple Board of Trustees.

He says alumni, faculty, parents, and Temple police officers started messaging him, which is why he took the initiative to write this letter.

"We all see what's going on with crime on campus...We did not feel like there was accountability being taken, especially from the president. But he's not alone," said Hart.

Meanwhile, President Wingard posted a letter online titling it "Challenges Ahead of Us," saying in part: "Moving forward, the entire leadership team and I are committed to listening and communicating with the community as we work to navigate through this uncertain time."

"At Temple, we want the students leaving with degrees and great memories. We don't want them carrying trauma with them," said Hart.