Current Temple University president discusses campus challenges, search for new leadership

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the third time in six months, Temple University finds itself under new leadership.

Richard Englert was named president in September as the university continues its search for another president. This is Englert's third time leading the university after previously serving as president and interim president.

On Thursday, he spoke to Action News about some of the challenges the campus faces as it seeks to move forward from a difficult year.

"Temple students, Temple faculty, Temple administrators, and staff (are) resilient," said Englert.

He acknowledges, though, that Temple's resilience has been put to the test. Recently, the sudden death of Temple University President JoAnne Epps rocked the community.

"That's just been so heartbreaking for us. In fact, today is the one-month anniversary," he said, adding that he will continue the plans that Epps set into motion during her five months as president.

"We stand on (JoAnne Epps') shoulders and we move forward. Her priorities are my priorities," Englert added.

Epps was initially named interim president after the resignation of President Jason Wingard in March. Wingard had been at Temple for less than two years.

Englert serves as the university looks for its next president, someone who needs to understand the challenges of leading a university that's in the heart of a city.

"We have a public purpose, and that's so important," said Englert.

Englert has been with Temple for 47 years, serving as chancellor most recently. Two of his priorities are ones that Epps also prioritized: student enrollment and safety.

"We recognize as an institution that public safety includes both the campus and surrounding area, which we call the patrol area," he said.

The Temple University Police Department continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald who was shot while on duty in February.

Policing, though, is only half of the safety solution according to Englert. The other half involves what he calls a holistic approach to safety.

"It's the holistic side that's so important because that looks at dealing with the social, economic, and environmental determinants of crime and violence," he said.

Temple University senior Emily Suranie agrees.

"I think safety should be a concern, but also respecting the locals as well," said Suranie.

That's why Temple will focus on providing resources for the community outside of campus. The university will have those resources on hand to refer to community members who need anything, from job certification to education and other factors that can help improve a person's quality of life.

"Temple people care about others," said Englert. "Temple people are compassionate."

For that reason, even at this pivotal time, Temple's latest leader still feels hopeful.

"It's a great university," he said.

Englert is not part of the search team for the new president, but he's confident that person will be selected by this time next year.

Of the potential next Temple University president he said, "It would be nice to have someone who likes Philadelphia. And absolutely essential, somebody who loves the Phillies. Without a doubt!"