PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a Temple University student was hit by an SUV early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.
It happened when the student was crossing Broad Street near Diamond Street around 5 a.m.
The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police say the driver did stop after the crash.
Temple Student critical after being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia
