pedestrian struck

Temple Student critical after being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Temple Student critical after being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a Temple University student was hit by an SUV early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

It happened when the student was crossing Broad Street near Diamond Street around 5 a.m.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver did stop after the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorth philadelphiapedestrian struckpedestrian injuredtemple university
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Driver sought after man killed in Trenton hit-and-run
Pedestrian fatally struck along White Horse Pike
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on I-95
2 teens struck by car in Cinnaminson, NJ
TOP STORIES
1 hospitalized after group of street racers attract large crowd
What you should know if you're going to Eagles home opener
Searches continue for Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philly shootings
AccuWeather: Sunny and Comfortable
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Show More
Two teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Large in-person events return at Linc, Kimmel Center
Man killed outside of a Hunting Park 'speakeasy'
More TOP STORIES News