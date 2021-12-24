'Cannoli' Happen Once a Year: Termini Bros. celebrates South Philly Christmas Eve tradition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tradition that has lasted 100 years led to long lines of people on Christmas Eve morning in South Philadelphia.
It was a festive environment at Termini Brothers Bakery all morning long as hungry customers were greeted by the store's famous family, live music and, of course, free food.
But what everyone wanted were the cannolis.
However, it was a close call this year as the bakery's 80-year-old cannoli machine broke last month.
Luckily, a local company, Port Richmond Tool & Die, stepped in to help get the machine back up and running - and the Termini Bros. tradition could carry on again.
