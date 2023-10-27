Philadelphia family looking for justice after loved one killed by coworker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia family is asking for answers and accountability as the search continues for the person who killed their loved one.

The shooting happened just before noon on Oct. 17 in the 500 block of North 57th Street.

Thats where Terrell Lubin, was shot in the chest by a 72-year-old coworker.

"They were on the job, and these two men worked together," said Lubin's aunt, Marcia Lipton. "There was an argument, and then he walked away and the man shot him."

Police said Lubin was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

"He was just an all-around good guy. No problems," said Belinda Willoughby, Lubin's foster mother.

After the shooting, police said the suspected killer went inside a home in West Philadelphia and told officers he was not going back to prison alive.

After a two-hour standoff police went inside the home, but they weren't able to locate the suspect inside.

Philadelphia police haven't publicly identified the suspect, and at this time, they said no arrests have been made.

"I want him caught," Willoughby told Action News following a funeral service and celebration of life for Lubin on Friday.

Family members describe Lubin as a good guy who didn't bother with anyone.

"He just wanted to make life better for other people. He loved to make people smile. He was a good kid," Lipton said.

As family members say their goodbyes, they are holding onto hope that the person who killed Lubin will be caught and held accountable.

"Who knows when another spark will light and he will kill someone else? We just need justice," Lipton said. "Someone out there knows who this person is, his boss or whoever, they know who this person is and we need to get him off the street."

