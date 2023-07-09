American Red Cross opens shelter in Berks Co. due to severe storms, flooding

An emergency shelter was opened at the Glenside Elementary School in Reading.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The American Red Cross opened a shelter for Berks County residents impacted by flooding on Sunday.

A series of storms rolled through the Pennsylvania area on Sunday which damaged homes and streets across several counties.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross said they are assisting residents of the Jamestown Village Apartments, located on Lackawanna Street in Reading, due to their homes flooding.

According to the Reading Fire Department, 39 people and five pets from across 24 apartment units were affected by the severe storms.

An emergency shelter was opened at the Glenside Elementary School, located at 500 Lackawanna Street in Reading.

Emergency crews will be at the shelter to provide food, relief supplies, and comfort to those in need, according to officials.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance can call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).