WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

American Red Cross opens shelter in Berks Co. due to severe storms, flooding

An emergency shelter was opened at the Glenside Elementary School in Reading.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 9, 2023 11:57PM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The American Red Cross opened a shelter for Berks County residents impacted by flooding on Sunday.

A series of storms rolled through the Pennsylvania area on Sunday which damaged homes and streets across several counties.

READ | Severe storms roll through Montgomery County, leaving disaster behind

Officials with the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross said they are assisting residents of the Jamestown Village Apartments, located on Lackawanna Street in Reading, due to their homes flooding.

According to the Reading Fire Department, 39 people and five pets from across 24 apartment units were affected by the severe storms.

An emergency shelter was opened at the Glenside Elementary School, located at 500 Lackawanna Street in Reading.

SEE ALSO | Delaware County officials make 6 water rescues after severe Sunday storms

Emergency crews will be at the shelter to provide food, relief supplies, and comfort to those in need, according to officials.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance can call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW