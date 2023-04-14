The Fashion District imposes afternoon curfew for people under 18

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Fashion District of Philadelphia will soon enforce an afternoon curfew for anyone under the age of 18.

Starting Monday, officials say minors will not be able to go into the shopping outlets without an adult over the age of 23 after 2 p.m.

The new curfew is in response to recent disturbances involving dozens of unaccompanied young people.

Fashion District officials say anyone who appears to be 18 or under may be approached by security or law enforcement to provide proof of their age.

Employees who are under the age of 18 and are showing up for work past 2 p.m. will be asked to show identification stating where they are employed. This will not affect their ability to work at the center during these hours.

