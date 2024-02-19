Suspect identified after police chase, deadly officer-involved shooting in Delaware County

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Torraize Armstrong, reportedly got out of the car and began firing at police.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspect who was shot and killed during a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Delaware County was identified on Monday.

Authorities also say the officer involved in this shooting, a 16-year-veteran on the Chester police force, is at home recovering after being shot.

Detective Steve Byrnes with Chester police

The incident began Saturday morning in Chester, Pennsylvania, after police received reports of a drive-by shooting.

Detective Steve Byrnes, who initially had the day off, came in to help with the investigation, officers say.

Hours later, Byrnes found a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the drive-by.

When Byrnes attempted to stop the vehicle, a police pursuit began.

WATCH | Authorities provide updates on police chase, deadly officer-involved shooting in Chester, Pa.

Delaware County authorities provide update after officer injured in weekend shooting

It ended in Chester when the driver of the suspect vehicle crashed on West 14th Street and Arbor Drive.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Torraize Armstrong, reportedly got out of the car and began firing.

"He jumped out of the car, and that individual, Torraize Armstrong, literally began opening fire at the moment he got out of the vehicle," said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Officers say he struck Byrnes in the side before officers fired back, striking Armstrong repeatedly.

"Mr. Armstrong was killed by that gunfire. He was wounded several times and was brought to the hospital, Crozer-Chester, where he died, I think Saturday evening," said Stollsteimer.

Byrnes was also transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Initial reports on Saturday stated Byrnes had been shot twice, but officials clarified that the officer was wearing a tactical vest and only one bullet struck his side, which wasn't covered by the vest.

"So far, we had it that he was struck twice, but speaking with the doctors, he was actually struck once, but it went in and out on his left side," noted Police Chief Steven Gretsky.

Gretsky offered an update on Byrnes' condition Monday.

"We just received some good news. He was just released over the last two hours where he's home safe with his family," said Gretsky.

"The doctor walked in while I was there and gave him his discharge papers. He was with his wife, his mother -- who flew in from Florida -- and his grandmother. What a special moment that was," added Chester Mayor Stefan Roots.

Police also confirmed that the gun Armstrong used in the officer-involved shooting was the same gun from the drive-by incident.

According to court documents, this was not Armstrong's first brush with the law. Reports reveal that he has a history of alleged violent behavior.

This shooting marks the third officer that has been shot in Delaware County within two weeks.