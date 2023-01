Police say the suspect shot at two people and then went into an apartment building.

SWAT units were called to the scene and eventually entered a unit, but did not find the suspect.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A double shooting led to a barricade situation in Trenton, New Jersey.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower and Coolidge avenues.

Police have not released the conditions of the two shooting victims.