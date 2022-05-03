crime

Bucks County community rallying behind family of 2 boys allegedly shot by mother

Trinh Nguyen sits behind bars while her two young sons, Jeffrey "JT" Tini and Nelson Tini, remain on life support.
By
Community rallying behind family of 2 boys allegedly shot by mom

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania community rallying behind the family of two boys who were allegedly shot by their mother on Monday.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, sits behind bars on attempted murder charges while her two young sons, Jeffrey "JT" Tini, 13, and Nelson Tini, 9, remain on life support.

The boys were found shot in the head inside their Upper Makefield Township home. Investigators say their mother pulled the trigger.

"It's just a tragedy, a human tragedy from every aspect," said neighbor Henry Lieberman.

Trinh T. Nguyen has been taken into custody, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office says.



Nuygen is also charged with trying to shoot and kill her neighbor after she reportedly handed him a box of photos to give to her ex-husband.

Police say then wrestled over the gun after it didn't fire.

Nuygen then fled to a nearby church where she was arrested.

"I feel sorry for her because she's going to have to live with that for the rest of her life. I have to imagine it's going to torment her," said Maryanne Heaks.

Heaks works at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church and spotted the woman's van and called police.
"I knew it had to be her. There is just no way someone is going to be sitting in our parking lot for over an hour with the car running," said Heaks.

Investigators say Nguyen had ingested narcotics in a failed attempt to take her own life.

Court records show Nguyen was in an ongoing dispute with her landlord about more than $11,000 in unpaid rent.

On April 18, the judge issued an order informing Nguyen to move out of the home she shared with her children.

"When you walk through a tragedy like this, how do you do it? We thought we want to give some guidance on how do you walk through a time that's just inexplicable," said Scott McDermott, the senior pastor at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church.
