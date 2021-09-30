VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All Vineland Public School buildings will be closed Thursday.
The district says this is "out of an abundance of caution."
But officials did not elaborate on why in their statement.
"Out of an abundance of caution, all Vineland Public School buildings will be closed (today), Thursday, September 30. All staff and students will remain home unless otherwise directed. We will share more information when it becomes available. This also includes all district preschools. No remote/virtual classes will be held," the statement read.
Threats of a school shooting were circulating on social media on Wednesday, but officials have not confirmed those postings.
MORE TOP STORIES:
All Vineland Public School buildings closed Thursday 'out of an abundance of caution'
Officials did not elaborate on a reason.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News