A violent holiday weekend in Philadelphia; 31 total shot since Friday, at least 7 dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shooting incidents in the city that occurred over the holiday weekend. As of Friday, a total of 31 people have been shot in Philadelphia amid gun violence. Seven of the 27 victims have died.

Police said the latest incident was a triple shooting late Sunday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on the 700 block of Russell Street.

Officers said more than a dozen shots were fired.

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 61st Street.

Police said the man had been sitting on his porch when someone approached him and opened fire.

Philadelphia police have responded to multiple shootings all across the city over the span of two hours. At least six people were shot, three were killed including a 6-year-old boy



On Sunday, after eight people were shot overnight and several more shootings occurred throughout the day police made note of the busy and violent holiday weekend.

"It's definitely a busy day: we're facing dual epidemics, preserving life and property," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Jareau Thomas.

Sunday afternoon's stretch of gun violence began with a 6-year-old dead in the city's Holmesburg section around 1 p.m.

Neighbors expressed a lot of heartache and questions lingering about this shooting. "It's a shame when they're young like that," said one resident.

It's how many felt Sunday on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street in the Northeast section.

Police went door-to-door looking for evidence. It's unclear what may have sparked this tragedy.

Police say the child was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by a family member.
The child initially listed in critical condition, unfortunately later dying from his injuries.



The news coming as shock to many, some who say they never heard any gunshots. "I hear it on the news, I come out and I didn't hear one thing," said resident Greg Van Ball.

Ball says while the neighborhood has been touched by violence in years past, he says this is the first instance of a child being involved.

Questions now linger as to what could have led to this deadly shooting. "It's scary, I have a daughter. Thank god she's not in the neighborhood at this time," said Ball.

Some in the neighborhood say there was a large gathering at the home where this shooting occurred last night. They say nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

As the afternoon turned into evening, single and double shootings continued across the city.

Action News was also at the scene of another homicide at 17th and Wharton Street in the city's Point Breeze section.

Just before 3:30 p.m. a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead. There was a second shooting victim at that scene, with no details on his age.

That second victim was shot in the back and transported to the hospital.



Just a short time earlier, around 2 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was shot 12 times in the torso and pronounced dead at the hospital at 19th and Clarence streets in Port Richmond.

Police said in this incident an arrest was made and the believed weapon recovered.

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney issued a statement regarding the city's violent weekend:
"This weekend's horrific violence is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn't the only crisis plaguing our city. Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut Philadelphians lives tragically short. Just today, we lost an innocent six-year-old child, a woman in Kensington, and a man in South Philadelphia, as others were critically wounded in incidents throughout the city. My heart breaks for their loved ones and I extend my deepest sympathies as they process this unimaginable loss. The Philadelphia Police Department is conducting thorough investigations and I urge the public to come forward and report any tips that can help find the individuals responsible. The anonymous tip line is 215-686-TIPS."
